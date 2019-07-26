Unigestion Holding SA Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $91.85 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $167,737.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,124 shares of company stock worth $848,399. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

