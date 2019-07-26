Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,114,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 842,025 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,543,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,061,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 456,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

