Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 187.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12,614.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $661.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

