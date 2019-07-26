Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Stock Position Decreased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,374.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,908 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 579,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 121,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,328. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

