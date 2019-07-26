Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $184.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Union Pacific's second-quarter 2019 results were hurt by sluggish freight revenues. The company's top line declined on a year-over-year basis due to weak freight volumes. Moreover, Union Pacific's high debt levels are worrisome. Notably, debt/EBITDA ratio (adjusted) increased to 2.5 in the second quarter of 2019 from 2.3 at 2018 end. However, its efforts to check costs in a bid to drive the bottom line are impressive. In fact, the company’s operating ratio has been improving mainly due to its cost-cut plans. The metric is expected to improve further going forward. Union Pacific's initiatives to reward its shareholders are an added positive. Since November 2017, the company hiked its quarterly dividend payout four times. It is active on the buyback front as well. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time.”

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $173.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,646.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $189,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

