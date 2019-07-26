United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.87.

UPS traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.31. 5,668,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,747. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 55,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

