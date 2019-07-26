United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $75,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in United Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in United Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.