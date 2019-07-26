United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,219,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,810,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,569,000 after acquiring an additional 849,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $824,350,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,752. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

