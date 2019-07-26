United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UUGRY. Macquarie upgraded AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.51. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

