UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $989,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

