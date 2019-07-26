Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Unitil has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57. Unitil has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

UTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

