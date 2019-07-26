UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.70. UQM Technologies shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of UQM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in UQM Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,550,231 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 296,705 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in UQM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in UQM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in UQM Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,346 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter.

UQM Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM)

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

