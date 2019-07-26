UralsCoin (URALS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $4,607.00 and $1.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,268,302 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

