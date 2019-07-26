US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $96.60. 10,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,415. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Concho Resources by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.