US Select Private Opportunities Fund II (ASX:CD2) Stock Price Down 1.4%

US Select Private Opportunities Fund II (ASX:CD2) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.14 ($1.52) and last traded at A$2.14 ($1.52), approximately 11,081 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.17 ($1.54).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.14.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%.

US Select Private Opportunities Fund II Company Profile (ASX:CD2)

US Select Private Opportunities Fund II, L.P. is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.

