USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to report $172.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $173.60 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $166.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $697.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $701.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $734.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $753.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% on a year-over-year basis.

USAC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,866. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 379,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

