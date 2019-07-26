USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-4.10 EPS.

NYSE USNA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.78. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.