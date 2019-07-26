Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.02.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,398. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.