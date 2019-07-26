ValuEngine Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $673.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $199.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

