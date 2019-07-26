ValuEngine Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOD. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $644.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

