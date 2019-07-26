Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.21

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 53212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,156,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,326,000 after buying an additional 255,776 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,831,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,117,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

