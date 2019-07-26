Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after buying an additional 3,627,626 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,757,000 after buying an additional 1,940,405 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 975,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,641,000 after buying an additional 805,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,875. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

