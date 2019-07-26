Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after buying an additional 3,627,626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,641,000 after purchasing an additional 805,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,328,000 after purchasing an additional 291,559 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $88.29. 3,111,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

