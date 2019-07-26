VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Stake Lifted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up about 2.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

