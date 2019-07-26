Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.67. 7,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,115. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.01.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.