Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 25.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $105,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $153.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

