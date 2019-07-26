Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

VPU stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $136.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

