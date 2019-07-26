VEEM (ASX:VEE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE)’s share price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.50 ($0.35), approximately 1,192,090 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.52 ($0.37).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57.

About VEEM (ASX:VEE)

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke manufactured products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for VEEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.