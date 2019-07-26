VeriCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $13,446.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00133939 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005763 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,890,442 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

