Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. BB&T accounts for 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BB&T by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in BB&T by 59.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,335 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BB&T by 38.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,274,000 after acquiring an additional 595,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BB&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after acquiring an additional 590,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

