Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,801,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,660,865.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,577,542 shares of company stock worth $30,896,641. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 534,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,792. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.