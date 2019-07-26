Verity & Verity LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.41. The stock had a trading volume of 561,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,721. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

