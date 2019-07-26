Verity & Verity LLC Sells 19,145 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,016,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,839,000 after buying an additional 2,028,045 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,633,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,138,000 after buying an additional 916,167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,255,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,697,000 after buying an additional 430,876 shares during the period. 11.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 97,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,851. The company has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.