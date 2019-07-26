Verity & Verity LLC Sells 250 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,483,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.68.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

