Verity & Verity LLC Sells 686 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.57. 347,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,813. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

