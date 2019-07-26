Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 495 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,170 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,448,000 after buying an additional 797,737 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 765,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after buying an additional 714,697 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,319,000 after buying an additional 505,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,592,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. 296,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.