Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

FIS traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $135.66. 190,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

