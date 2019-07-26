Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 13,462 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 759,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 8,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,503. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

