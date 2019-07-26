Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,449,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,545,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,295,000.

VV stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,873. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $138.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

