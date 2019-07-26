Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $380,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after buying an additional 568,488 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $94,444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,834,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,305 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. 1,144,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

