VF (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.36-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 billion.VF also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.32-3.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VF has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

