Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.50 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Viad updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.58-1.73 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.58-1.73 EPS.

VVI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 228,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Viad has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Viad news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,682.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Viad by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

