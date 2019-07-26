Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,423,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 530,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 666,571 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $39,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 211,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.98. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.