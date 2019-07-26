Victory Capital’s (VCTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

VCTR stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

