Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 283,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,797. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.70. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

