Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 267,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $365.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

