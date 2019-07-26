Visa (NYSE:V) Given a $207.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Visa (NYSE:V) has been given a $207.00 target price by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.69. 5,021,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,681. Visa has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 368,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after buying an additional 96,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.