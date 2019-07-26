Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Buy Rating from Dougherty & Co

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Dougherty & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCRA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,348. The stock has a market cap of $892.95 million, a P/E ratio of -151.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $9,489,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

