Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares rose 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.25, approximately 10,340,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 4,647,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 151.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

