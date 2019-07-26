Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €169.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.28 ($211.95).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €155.56 ($180.88). The stock had a trading volume of 803,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €163.98 ($190.67).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

